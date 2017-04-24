Relieved Rainworth stave off threat of relegation

Relieved Rainworth Miners Welfare bagged the win they needed to guarantee survival in the Premier Division of the Northern Counties East League.

After the previous week’s capitulation against Parkgate, captain Ben Townsend challenged his players to produce a performance in their penultimate game of the season to prove to the fans that they cared. And they duly delivered, winning 2-1 at Garforth Town with a complete team-performance that successfully staved off the threat of relegation.

Rainworth took a third-minute lead when Matt Sykes pounced on a defensive error, and although Garforth soon levelled with a penalty, given away by Ryan Herbert and converted by Mark Simpson, the vital winning goal came seven minutes from time with Ryan Booker’s looping effort from a corner.