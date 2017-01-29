Rainworth still pointless in 2017

A fine individual performance by Joe Walton helped Liversedge to a 3-1 win at Rainworth Miners’ Welfare and left the home side pointless in the new year.

Rainworth competed with Liversedge for an hour, but never came to terms with their physicality to leave the hosts 18th and nine points clear of the relegation zone in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

In the seventh minute a promising Rainworth attack broke down and Liversedge nearly scored on the counter-attack, but Ben Townsend did well to save Gibril Bojang’s effort.

Two minutes later Stephen Wales skipped past two defenders but was unable to get his shot on target.

Rainworth went close in the 24th minute when Tomas Poole’s effort from the edge of the area just went over the bar with Sam Andrews scrambling.

Then Phil Buxton’s goal-bound shot struck a defender and looped to Andrews.

Liversedge’s Vaughan Redford went close on three occasions and on half-time Stephen Wales’ effort was inches over as Rainworth were left hanging on.

But four minutes into the second half Wales headed in to break the deadlock.

A piece of Phil Buxton magic almost brought an equaliser as he weaved his way past several defenders, but curled the wrong side of the post.

That brought Rainworth to life and a Jordan Claxton cross was blocked and Harry Bamforth’s follow-up was cleared.

The home side levelled from a fine break when Matt Harris found Nick Langford and he gave keeper Andrews no chance.

Claxton headed Wales’s effort off the line as the visitors responded, but there was no escape from the next attack as Wales converted a penalty.

Poole and Claxton went close to a second Rainworth leveller, but five minutes from time Joe Walton headed in a free kick to end their hopes of salvaging a point.

RAINWORTH MWFC: Townsend, Herbert, Weatherall, Bamforth (Parkin), Ludlam, Griffin, Poole, Buxton, Langford (Brewin), Harris (Sykes), Claxton. Subs (not used): Mansell, Munson.

Referee: Mr Edward Pidduck.

Man of the match: Ben Townsend.

Attendance: 65.