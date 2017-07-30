Radford double gives Tevvie ideal start to season

Have your say

Teversal started their East Midlands Counties League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Gedling Miners’ Welfare.

After switching from the Northern Counties East League Division One, Teversal started brightly.

They dominated the early possession without creating any opportunities.

Gedling grew into the game and should have gone behind when an excellent passing move saw Wilkinson put an inch-perfect ball across the six-yard box that Dickinson guided past Heltorp but also wide.

After heated exchanges Teversal’s McCann and Smith for Gedling were booked.

Teversal took a well-deserved lead on 30 minutes when Bamford raced in behind the visitors’ defensive high line to break into the penalty area.

As the ball dropped Crisp put in a last-ditch challenge that brought the Tevie man down.

Josh Radford stepped up to calmly fire home, despite Heltorp’s valiant effort to deny the striker the first goal of the season.

The home side regained the initiative and, with half-time approaching, Gedling conceded a free kick on the Teversal right.

Bamford stepped up to drill a low free kick that was helped on by Sargent to the far post, where Radford guided the ball into the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

At half-time Gedling brought on Fisher and Hawkins for Crisp and Payne.

The changes looked to have paid off as the visitors started the second period at a higher tempo, asking more questions of the home side.

Sam Lavelle and Tom Laister remained solid at the heart of the Teversal defence, however, laying the foundations for a more workmanlike performance in the second half for the home side.

The match stayed entertaining but efforts on goal were at a premium.

TEVERSAL: Josh Turton, Luke Bacon, James Travis (Tom Moody 29), Sam Lavelle, Tom Laister, Khyle Sargent (Brad Cox 77), James McCann (Brett Watson 62), Josh Radford, Matt Wilkkinson, Kurt Bamford, Sean Dickinson.