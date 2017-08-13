Perfect week to start new season

Shirebrook Town, who have signed Ryan Herbert from Rainworth and AFC Mansfield’s Danny Williams, made it three wins in a week with a 4-1 Northern Counties East League Division One victory at Eccleshill United.

Shirebrook had keeper Gavin Saxby to thank for not going behind early on before, in the 23rd minute, a throw from the left found Sam Dockwray and he set up up Joe Naylor to shoot home from the edge of the box.

Just before half-time Kieran Watson was denied a second by the keeper, but Shirebrook were not to be stopped and in the 43rd minute Declan Brewin was bundled over in the box and Watson converted the penalty.

Saxby again denied the home side at the start of the second half with a number of saves.

Eccleshill finally pulled a goal back in the 55th minute through Jonathan Irving, but from the kick-off Shirebrook broke forward.

Watson played in Declan Brewin and he restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage.

As the home side kept pushing for a way back into the game, Shirebrook were able to exploit spaces at the back.

In the 89th minute the visitors hit Eccleshill on the counter-attack.

Kyle Lilley found space on the edge of the penalty area and fired into the bottom corner to wrap up all three points for Shirebrook