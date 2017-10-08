OPINION: Alfreton Town player ratings

Reporter Matt Iles has given his player ratings for the Alfreton Town side who slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to Chorley on Saturday.

Chris Elliiott and Chris Sharp both earned six out of 10, but do you agree?

Matt’s ratings:

Chris Elliott - 6. Was in no man’s land when Nick Haughton stuck from the best part of the halfway line (for the opening goal). After that error, made some crucial saves to keep the score down.

Sam Topliss - 5. A poor performance. Got forward but didn’t provide any threat. Any attacking threat Chorley had was from his side and he was caught on a number of occasions.

Steve Williams - 5. Not much match-time caught up with the big centre-half in the first half. Sloppily gave away a penalty with a foul on Marcus Carver. Struggled to deal with Chorley frontman Josh Wilson.

Luke Shiels - 5. Shiels was slightly better than his other centre-back partner but struggled to deal with Chorley’s attack.

Cieron Keane - 5. At full back, he lacked attacking instinct. No real runs were made and looked afraid to get forward and whip crosses in.

Ryan Jennings - 5. Found it hard for large parts to get involved. Looked a bit lost out wide. Changed his position to central midfield

Craig Disley - 5. Was dominated in midfield by Chorley’s two central midfielders. Age looked to have caught up with him in this game. Substituted after an hour.

Bradley Wood - 5. A right back normally. Wood couldn’t get a foothold in the game. Didn’t do what was expected of him.

Brendon Daniels - 5. His crossing and balls In were poor and he needed to do more. Lacked quality and Chorley dealt well with him.

Chris Sharp - 6. At times held the ball well but didn’t get a sniff in front of goal in what was a tough afternoon.

He certainly didn’t have his dad’s predatory instincts against Chorley.

Craig Westcarr - 5. Started brightly in the match and was liveliest in the first 15 minutes. Dropped back into a centre forward role and didn’t really get involved.

Substitutes:

Regan Everington (replaced Chris Sharp) - 5. Came on and missed a great chance from only a few yards out in what was Alfreton’s best opening in the match.

Adam Smith (replaced Craig Disley) - 5. Showed a bit of energy and was willing to take on a man, but lacked any real crossing quality.