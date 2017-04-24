Ollerton round off pleasing debut season with win

Satisfied Ollerton Town completed their debut season in the Northern Counties East League with a 1-0 victory over already-relegated Westella and Willerby.

The only goal of the game was scored early in the second half when Josh Dodd picked up the rebound from a save and crossed for Kyle Ludlow to sweep the ball into the bottom corner for his 12th goal of the campaign.

It meant that Dave Winter’s side have finished 17th in the 22-team First Division, which they are delighted with considering their sole aim has been survival. Winter will now be hoping to strengthen Ollerton’s squad and avoid the dreaded ‘second-season syndrome’.