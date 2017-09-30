Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags in their 3-1 win against Notts County?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who defeated leaders Notts County 3-1 in a thrilling derby win on Saturday.

Two-goal Danny Rose caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 6 - Got a hand on the free kick for the goal but didn’t keep it out. Didn’t have any other shots to save. One punch away from a free kick.

Anderson 8 - Impressed hugely stepping in at right back. One fine block on a shot to deflect it over the bar. One particularly good cross.

Pearce 8 - Very good game, winning almost everything. At the other end, should have scored with a header and set up a good chance for Hemmings.

Mirfin 8 - Important clearance off the line. Solid game. A couple of minor mistakes.

Hunt 7 - Solid at left back and warranting his place ahead of Benning for his defending. One fine block on a shot to deflect it over the bar.

Potter 7 - Had started the game well, but had to go off with an injury on 33 minutes.

Atkinson 7 - Workmanlike performance as Mansfield had more bite in midfield.

Butcher 7 - Very solid game, especially in the second half putting his foot on the ball, playing simple passes, and getting stuck in.

MacDonald 7.5 - Fine game on the left though should have scored near the end, and was denied by a great save from his free kick in the first half. Some good set pieces.

Hemmings 7 - Worked tirelessly and was unlucky that the second goal wasn’t his. Missed two good chances in the first half.

Rose 9 - Quite outstanding. Scored two, then his cross resulted in the third goal, also set up a great chance for MacDonald with a fabulous touch.

Sub Sterling-James (for Potter, 33 mins) 7 - Fine cross for the second goal. Slotted in well in place of Potter on the right.

