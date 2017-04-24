League titles for super Selston and Sherwood Colliery Reserves

The champagne corks were popping in the dressing-rooms of Selston and Sherwood Colliery Reserves after they clinched title successes in the Central Midlands League.

Selston bagged the narrowest of victories in their last match of the campaign to be crowned South Division champions for the second season running.

And Sherwood, whose first team are set to finish third behind Selston, wrapped up the Reserves Division title after three points in their penultimate fixture built them an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

It was a nervy afternoon for Selston, who knew they had to beat Pinxton at home, otherwise Eastwood Community would be crowned champions instead. Dominic Airey gave them a 27th minute lead, and they managed to hold on from there for a 1-0 triumph that pipped their rivals by a single point.

A further seven points back are Sherwood, who were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Mickleover Royal British Legion, even though Jammy Meehan gave them an early advantage.

As for Sherwood Reserves, they finish top after an epic season-long duel with Hucknall Town Reserves. Both won on Saturday, but Sherwood’s 1-0 victory at Mickleover Royal British Legion Reserves, courtesy of Daniel Barke’s goal, put them out of reach.