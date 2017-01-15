Leaders march on as Russell hits treble

Central Midlands League North Division leaders FC Bolsover are nine points clear after a 7-2 win over Harworth Colliery.

Harworth took a first-minute lead through James Woodward, but Daniel Russell levelled.

Greg Archer’s penalty restored the visitors’ advantage, only for Josh Parfitt to strike twice to give Bolsover an interval lead.

In the second half the runaway leaders added four more. Russell completed a hat-trick and Josh Thomas and Adam Kimberley were on target.

Second-placed Clay Cross Town defeated bottom-of-the-table Welbeck Lions 8-0.

Askern gained only their second win since early October, defeating nine-men Bilsthorpe 3-1 at Eakring Road. Nathan Hadley netted the consolation.