Leaders are back on the victory trail

Central Midlands League South Division leaders Selston recovered from a Christmas defeat against Swanwick to defeat Matlock Town Reserves 2-1.

Carl Moore’s two goals in the 52nd and 62nd minutes proved decisive. Matlock replied through an own goal.

Hucknall Town, 16 points behind the leaders but with seven games in hand, defeated second-from-bottom Teversal Reserves 5-0.

Blidworth Welfare let a two-goal half-time lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Swanwick. Olly Ashton and Luke Thomas netted.

In the semi-finals of the Notts FA Intermediate Cup, Sherwood Colliery Reserves defeated Southwell City 3-1. Liam Beardsley (2) and Michael Taylor scored for the Wood,