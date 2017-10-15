Late leveller salvages a point in fierce derby

Dogged Blidworth Welfare were two minutes away from ending Sherwood’s unbeaten start to the Central Midlamds League South Division season as a fiery derby ended 1-1.

Aidy Harris tapped in the opener for Blidworth early in the second half before his namesake, Jordan, headed a late injury-time equaliser.

Blidworth manager Lewis Saxby said: “I am gutted not to have come away with all three points after we got so close.

“I feel for the lads today because they gave it their all. They dug deep and even though Sherwood hit the post twice and had their chances, we had good chances too.”

Liam Theakstone’s early shot for Sherwood was pushed around the post by visiting keeper Josh Hollis.

The Blue’s next attack saw Ricky Starbuck react quickly to get to a loose ball, but his effort rattled the post.

Less than 10 minutes later, Sherwood’s Dale Gilliatt played the ball to Stevie Sowter, who bent his shot on to the post.

Aidy Harris hit the side-netting at the other end, while Jonathan Jenkinson cleared a shot off the line.

Lewis Weaver showed why a number of clubs have been showing an interest in him as Blidworth opened the scoring in the 51st minute. The nippy frontman cut along the goal line, before laying the ball to Aidy Harris to tap home.

Sherwood substitutes Lewis English and Max Curzon’s were denied late but then Ricky Starbuck’s injury-time cross was knocked down by Jordan Harris, who rescued a point for the home side.