Last-minute goal knocks battling City out of cup

Southwell City twice threw away a lead before bowing out of the Notts Senior League Senior Cup.

In an all-Premier Division tie against Wollaton, City took a first-half lead through Dalton Stephens.

Ryan Krause bundled home an equaliser midway through the second half before Romello Nangle restored Southwell’s lead with a close-range strike.

Connor Naylor got Wollaton back on level terms again before Reece Campbell volleyed the winner in the 90th minute.

In Division One, Ruddington Village Reserves defeated bottom-of-the-table Southwell City Reserves 2-0.

In Division Two, leaders Woodthorpe Park Rangers’ 100% record was ended in a 4-3 loss to Southwell City Development.