It’s a case of bend it like Buckham as Ollerton fight back

Two goals from Jordan Buckham, including a bending free-kick, helped Ollerton Town fight back from 3-1 down for a terrific 3-3 draw away to promotion-chasing Selby Town in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League’s First Division.

It was a repeat of the spirit Ollerton showed when they held Yorkshire Amateur the previous month, with Dave Winter’s side displaying all the character required to boost their position in the table.

Winter continued with the back five he deployed in the win against Shirebrook Town seven days earlier, and for the first 20 minutes, Ollerton looked the better side against a Selby team who were quite wasteful in possession.

However, the hosts soon improved and a focus on their rampaging wing-backs paid off when Reece Lucas powerfully headed home Joe Dale’s curling cross from the right to give them the lead in the 27th minute.

Ollerton responded well and were on level terms only eight minutes later. Gavin King played the ball out wide to Sean Dickinson, who cut it back for an unmarked Chris Hewitt to keep his composure and send the ‘keeper the wrong way with his shot.

However, disaster struck either side of half-time as Selby not only restored their advantage but also doubled it. First Liam Flanagan expertly plucked the ball out of the air and fired a quality drive past ‘keeper Ryan Brooks, who stood little chance. And then, three minutes after the restart, a long through ball again found Flanagan, who completed a classy brace from just inside the box.

As Selby continued to create chances, the deficit looked insurmountable. But Ollerton refused to buckle and kept causing problems for the hosts when going forward.

The in-form Hewitt was a whisker away from getting on the end of Dickinson’s cross before wing-back Buckham popped up with his matchsaving double.

In the 64th minute, he reacted quickest to deflect home a strike from the edge of the box by King that looked to be going wide, and four minutes later, the former Rossington Main player curled a free-kick into the top corner, past the helpless ‘keeper Paul Hagreen, much to the delight of the visiting faithful. Truly a case of bend it like Buckham.

A nervewracking, end-to-end finale followed, with both King and Dickinson going close at one end and Brooks pulling off an excellent, low save at the other.