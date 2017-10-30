Injury-time winner costs title-chasing Teversal

A goal deep into injury-time cost Teversal a valuable point in their chase for the East Midlands Counties League title.

There were 93 minutes in the clock, and Teversal looked to have earned a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Clifton All Whites, who had just been reduced to ren men by a red card for Nathan Kelly.

But then Tyrell Shannon-Lewis fired a dramatic winner to sentence them to a cruel defeat, and the only consolation was news that leaders Blaby and Whetstone Athletic had also been beaten -- 3-1 at Holbrook Sports, who duly take over at the top, a point in front of Teversal and their Derbyshire conquerors.

It was a second away defeat in four days for the Tevie Boys, who had also crashed 3-0 away to Kimberley Miners Welfare in midweek, and just as worrying for the management team is the number of yellow cards (ten) they picked up in the matches. Now they must recover when they go on their travels again, to take on Holbrook, on Friday night.

They were chasing the game at Clifton from the sixth minute when Connor Hardy put the hosts in front. But they battled back well and levelled on 70 when substitute Aaron Pride sent over a perfectly weighted cross for Dave Cockerill, who squared into the area for Josh Radford to slam home