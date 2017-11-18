Injury-time strike grabs point for Blidworth

Blidworth Welfare and South Normanton fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Welfare ground in the South Division of the Central Midlands League.

Jonathan Jenkinson’s 34th-minute goal put the home side ahead at half-time, but the Shiners fought back with strikes from Anton Daniels, four minutes after the restart, and Josh Rae.

Aidy Harris had the final word for the home side, however, in added-time.

In the Challenge Cup, Chay Betteridge put Eastwood Community in front in the seventh minute against Teversal Reserves.

Two goals from Harry Allen then gave the Red Badgers a comfortable half-time advantage.

A strike by Jack James five minutes from the end completed a 4-0 win.

Pinxton progressed with a 5-1 win over Linby Colliery.