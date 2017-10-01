Fightback not enough for Lions

Welbeck Lions remain third from bottom of the Central Midlands League North Division after their eighth defeat in 10 matches.

A Tony Hattersley hat-trick was the highlight of Askern’s 5-2 win at Welbeck.

His 37th-minute goal separated the teams at half-time.

After Luke Williams doubled the lead, Hattersley completed his treble by the 73rd minute.

A late Welbeck revival saw Sam Bird and James Whitfield on the scoresheet,

But Lee Winterman completed the scoring for the visitors.

A patched-up Staveley Reserves defeated Brodsworth Welfare 2-0 through Micky Taylor’s penalty and Nathan Hollingworth.