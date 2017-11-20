Early flurry of goals keeps Teversal top of table

Top-of-the-table Teversal kept up their title charge with another impressive showing to beat West Bridgford 3-1 and keep up the pressure on the chasing pack in the East Midlands Counties League.

Three goals in the opening 26 minutes did the trick for the Tevie Boys, whose assured performance enabled them to stay three points clear, although they have played more games than their pursuers.

Bridgford are the league’s reigning champions, but they are really struggling this term and going through a transitional period. They didn’t know what had hit them in the opening period as Teversal made the most of a bright start in which Jack Griffiths gave them a fourth minute lead. From a free-kick 20 yards out, Kurt Bamford played in Dave Cockerill, whose exquisite flick found Matt Wilkinson, and he rolled the ball across the six-yard box for Griffiths to hammer into an empty net.

It was almost two when Cockerill’s donward header, from a cross to the far post by skopper Khyle Sargent, was clawed to safety by ‘keeper Danny Rigley. However, before long, it was not only two, but also three, as Danny Fletcher bagged a brace within 60 seconds. First he finished well by lifting the ball over Rigley after a knock-down by Wilkinson. And then, the young striker seized on a misplaced pass to strike from an acute angle by chipping a ‘keeper who had found himself in no man’s land.

Credit to Bridgford, who battled back to earn a lifeline at the end of the first half when they won a penalty. Home ‘keeper Josh Turton caught Jack Gray as he burst into the box, and the spot-kick was smashed home by Jaylee Hodgson.

However, the visitors were comfortably kept at bay in the second half when Teversal produced a professional display, keeping the ball for long periods.

Yes, the entertainment levels dropped, but the victory was rarely in doubt and the home team did create the best chances. Fletcher came within a whisker of his hat-trick when bundling the ball wide from a cross by Wilkinson, and in the closing stages, a superbly executed chip by substitute James McCann beat Rigby but dropped marginally wide.

Next up for Teversal is a trip to high-riding Belper United this Saturday.

TEVERSAL LINE-UP -- Turton/ Bamford, Travis, Pride, Gregory, Cox (McCann 73), Griffiths, Sargent (Watson B. 62), Fletcher (Radford 73), Cockerill, Wilkinson. Subs not used: Sennett, Short.