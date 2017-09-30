Crossbar denies Wrens unlikely point at leaders

Rainworth Miners’ Welfare came close to taking a point of Northern Counties East League Premier Division leaders Pickering Town with a fightback.

Trailing to Ryan Blott’s 19th-minute opener, Rainworth almost levelled when Jack Waddle’s 58th-minute strike hit the underside of the bar, bounced on the line and was cleared.

Had that gone in they would have earned a point, instead of coming away with nothing after a 3-2 loss.

Rainworth, who defeated Staveley Miner’s Welfare 2-1 the previous Tuesday, survived home pressure before Blott’s opener.

The visitors almost equalised in the 55th minute when Michael Clancy did well to block at full-stretch Waddle’s goalbound effort.

Lewis Taylor doubled the home advantage and Blott struck again, both on breakaways, to leave the visitors 3-0 down after 70 minutes.

Pickering were rampant and Jonathan Townsend did well to block Danby.

At the other end Rob Ludlam’s long-range lob landed on top of the net.

Rainworth reduced the deficit in the 75th minute through Joshua Ross’s excellent 35-yard free-kick.

In injury-time substitute Bryan Dakouri received James Munson’s through ball and coolly stroked it past Clancy.

But there was no time left for the Wrens.