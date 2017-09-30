Crossbar denies Wrens unlikely point at leaders

Rainworth Miners’ Welfare came close to taking a point of Northern Counties East League Premier Division leaders Pickering Town with a fightback.
Trailing to Ryan Blott’s 19th-minute opener, Rainworth almost levelled when Jack Waddle’s 58th-minute strike hit the underside of the bar, bounced on the line and was cleared.
Had that gone in they would have earned a point, instead of coming away with nothing after a 3-2 loss.
Rainworth, who defeated Staveley Miner’s Welfare 2-1 the previous Tuesday, survived home pressure before Blott’s opener.
The visitors almost equalised in the 55th minute when Michael Clancy did well to block at full-stretch Waddle’s goalbound effort.
Lewis Taylor doubled the home advantage and Blott struck again, both on breakaways, to leave the visitors 3-0 down after 70 minutes.
Pickering were rampant and Jonathan Townsend did well to block Danby.
At the other end Rob Ludlam’s long-range lob landed on top of the net.
Rainworth reduced the deficit in the 75th minute through Joshua Ross’s excellent 35-yard free-kick.
In injury-time substitute Bryan Dakouri received James Munson’s through ball and coolly stroked it past Clancy.
But there was no time left for the Wrens.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.