Clipstone bow out of FA Cup despite penalty save

There will be no Emirates FA Cup glory for Clipstone this season after they sank to a 4-1 defeat away to Scunthorpe outfit, Bottesford Town.

After a first-half penalty save by goalkeeper Jason Alexander, the Cobras collapsed in the second half, although they did show plenty of spirit and the final scoreline was not a true reflection of the tie.

Bottesford had a strong wind behind them in the opening period and almost took the lead with less than 60 seconds on the clock when Danny Boulton beat the offside trap and hit a post.

The spot-kick save came in the 12th minute when Charlie Taylor was harshly adjudged to have handled as he slid in to block an attempted cross. Justice was done when Alexander pushed John Leonard’s kick on to an upright.

Clipstone showed more attacking intent in the second half and went close when captain Taylor was just wide from a Gareth Curtis corner. But Bottesford responded by grabbing a 59th minute lead as Boulton scored from close range.

The Cobras equalised six minutes later when Curtis and Tim Gregory combined for the latter to fire low under the advancing ‘keeper. But they were behind again on 70 when left-back Jack Cross thumped a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Clipstone’s woes continued when Alexander had to go off with a leg injury, and his replacement leaked two more goals in the last six minutes as both substitute Tom Spall, who loooked offside, and Declan Bacon netted.