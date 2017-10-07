Bulls say more to come from prolific striker

AFC Mansfield‘s management team sung the praises of hat-trick hero Oliver Fearon following his performance in an impressive 4-0 home victory against Albion Sports.

His first goal came in the 26th minute, capitalising on a mistake from Albion goalkeeper Jake Lofthouse.

His bending effort from 22 yards doubled the Bulls’ lead after teammate Conner Smythe had broken the deadlock in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division clash six minutes earlier.

Just before half-time Fearon netted his second with a powerful strik.

He secured the match ball in the 60th minute, quickly pouncing on teammate Nicholas Guest’s saved shot.

The Bull’s top scorer from the previous campaign has started in similar fashion this time round and manager Rudy Funk recognised Fearon’s importance.

“Some of the football we played was breath-taking, especially in the first 75 minutes and our boy up front Ollie – you know all about his hat-trick.”

Assistant manager Mark Ward added: “Ollie’s very athletic. We are trying to get him into the right areas, so he can produce regularly the quality that he possesses.

“He’s been spot on for us, but we know he can get better. We will push him week in week out to make him better.

Funk was also pleased with the overall team performance, saying: “We were back to normal in the league. It was a bit difficult on Tuesday night (the Bulls drew 1-1) but today we showed our quality.”

“At the end of the day it was a great afternoon for us. We probably could have taken our chances in the last 15 minutes a little better but overall it was good; and hopefully the lads will enjoy their weekend.”

Albion Sports faced a tough test at the Forest Town Arena, and Mansfield expectedly proved to be too strong.

The final scoreline could have been considerably closer, however, had it not been for the home side’s resolute defence in the first half.

Albion threatened on a number of occasions – but were left to rue missed first-half opportunities.

By the second half the rain had begun to pour and Fearon had bagged yet another hat-trick, ending Albion’s hopes of a comeback.

But Non-League Day proved to be a successful one for AFC Mansfield as they bagged three points and stayed in eighth position. Sports dropped to 12th.