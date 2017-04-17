Bulls go on the rampage in five-goal derby triumph

AFC Mansfield grabbed the local bragging rights with a 5-0 victory over Clipstone FC.

Phil Buxton and Ollie Fearon struck in the first half and Ellis Wall, Grant Allott and Danny Williams added further goals in the second period.

Phil Buxton celebrates after opening the scoring for AFC Mansfield. PHOTO: Anne Shelley

The Bulls moved up to seventh place thanks to the derby win, while the Cobras, beaten for only the second time in seven matches, remained 16th.

In a fast start both sides had half chances in the opening five minutes before the home side gradually got on top.

In the 18th minute Ollie Fearon curled an inviting pass into the path of Ellis Wall, whose low drive was well saved by Gary Doncaster only for Buxton to slot home from just inside the box.

Matty Plummer’s 20-yard dipping shot just went over the bar from 20 yards and Fearon’s touch let him down from aJimmy Ghaichem cross as the home side pressed for a second.

Clipstone, trying to combat a strong wind as they played the ball out from the back, fell further behind four minutes before half-time when Jordan Annable dispossessed Ben Rogers and fed Fearon, who lifted his 25-yard finish over the keeper.

Clipstone needed an early goal at the start of the second period if they were going to get back into the game.

The visitors’ Ryan Hawley had an effort saved by Dale Sheppard in the 46th minute.

But four minutes later a short back pass on 50 minutes was blocked by Fearon and in the confusion a half-clearance from Keir Webster was fired home by Ellis Wall to make it 3-0.

Tim Gregory had a chance to reduce the arrears on 62 minutes, but his shot was straight at Sheppard.

The Bulls went further ahead 10 minutes later as Grant Allott powerfully headed past Doncaster, despite the keeper getting a hand to it, at a corner.

Williams completed the Bulls’ scoring 11 minutes from time with a simple finish from six yards.