Boss praises character against league leaders

Alfreton Town manager John McDermott remained upbeat, despite a 2-1 home defeat to 10-man National League North leaders Harrogate Town.

“You can’t ask for any more effort than the lads put in,” he said. “They have come up against a full-time unit who train every day and have got the fitness on us.

﻿It looked as if the visitors were going to run away with the game when former Reds’ midfielder Joe Leesley converted a third-minute penalty after Tom Platt tripped Jack Emmett.

Four minutes later Emmett stabbed a deep Ben O’Hanlon cross past Chris Elliott.

Alfreton fought back and with ten minutes of the first half remaining Tom Allan popped up with a back post header from a Brendon Daniels free-kick to reduce the deficit.

The Reds dominated the second half, but Harrogate held on despite Leesley receiving a second yellow card in the 49th minute.

McDermott, unhappy with his side’s slow start, praised the Reds’ response.

“There was great character from the lads after that,” he said. “We had a chance before we did score, but we scored quickly afterwards.

“l thought once we got it there would be one team in it — we would make it a little bit more ugly and get a bit closer to them.

“We did that and we made use of the spare man... but when you’re top of the league you get that bit of luck and the keeper has pulled off three worldies.”