Boss Colley departs Shirebrook ahead of derby defeat to Tevvie

Dave Cockerill hit the only goal as Teversal defeated local rivals Shirebrook Town to claim top spot in the unofficial mini league between the two and Ollerton in the bottom half of Northern Counties East League Division One.

The day before the match Shirebrook revealed they had parted company with manager Karl Colley.

In a statement on the club’s website, chairman Aimee Radford said: “Shirebrook couldn’t give Colley the continued support he needed to progress into next season and (we) thought it was the right time to relieve Karl of his duties with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Karl for his time he had with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”n Shirebrook Town FC

After a good opening 10 minutes the first half became dull.

The only contentious moment came when the hosts’ Josh Radford received a yellow card for simulation as the referee turned down Teversal’s penalty claims.

In the second half Shirebrook keeper Daniel Townsend kept the visitors’ in the game with several good saves as Teversal took control.

The keeper’s outstretched leg denied Radford’s low shot after the striker made an excellent run and cut in from the right.

Five minutes later Radford held off two challenges before forcing Townsend into another fine save. When the ball dropped to Dave Cockerill he fired over from 12 yards.

The home side finally went ahead in the 57th minute.

Townsend again did well, saving superbly low to his left after Camm’s inch-perfect pass set up Dickinson to cut in and fire goalwards.

But from the rebound this time Cockerill made no mistake, firing home the loose ball.

As Teversal went in search of a second the Shirebrook keeper again excelled to thwart Dickinson after good work by Camm and Cockerill.

Khyle Sargent and Camm combined to play Danny Bacon through one-on-one with Townsend, but the keeper back-tracked before diving to fingertip the effort over.