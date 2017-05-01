Bolsover snatch league title from Clay Cross in incredible finale

In an incredible final week of action, FC Bolsover came from behind to pip Clay Cross Town to the Central Midlands League, North Division title after a dramatic smash-and-grab raid.

Leaders Clay Cross went into the week four clear of their rivals and needed just a single point from their last two games, the first of which was a crunch clash against Bolsover.

But free-scoring Bolsover hammered them 5-1 to set the nerves jangling and then they routed Phoenix 11-0 while the Millers slipped up again in a remarkable final fixture, crashing 5-4 at Collingham.

It all earned Bolsover the champions’ crown by two clear points after plundering no fewer than 148 goals in their 30 league games for a massive goal-difference of plus-117.

Their league’s leading scorer, hotshot Josh Parfitt, scored five of the goals agaionst Phoenix, with Daniel Russell getting a hat-trick, Josh Thomas scoring twice and Jake Ballinger once. And after the final whistle, all the players could scarcely believe their ears when finding out what had happened in the match involving Clay Cross, who were leading 4-3 with just two minutes left, only for Collingham to net twice through Jack Wilkinson and Matt Cotton to turn the game and the title race on their heads.