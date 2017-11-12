Blidworth again have to recover from slow start

Blidworth Welfare fought back from a two-goal deficit to claim a central Midlands League South Division point against 10-man Keyworth United.

Goals from Tristan Whitman and Robert Gill gave the visitors the early advantage before a late first-half strike from Triston Burrell and another from Lewis Weaver just after the hour mark levelled for Blidworth.

Whitman was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card after a minor scuffle with 13 minutes remaining.

But, despite late chances, Blidworth were unable capitalise to remain in seventh place.

Afterwards manager Lewis Saxby said: “I felt it’s becoming a recurring theme for us this season. We seem to start games poorly and end up being on the back foot, before turning it around in the second half.

“We had some good chances to win the game, but we were denied by some great stops.”

The home side had the first good chance in the 21st minute after striker Triston Burrell won a corner.

Lewis Weaver’s initial set-piece cross was cleared, but when the ball was played back into the area Burrell headed narrowly over.

Blidworth keeper Josh Hollis denied Richard Whyman at the other end soon after and the Keyworth striker then headed over a further chance.

Whitman opned the scoring when he was given room to roam forward and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

Young midfielder Charlie Hardwick had a fantastic opportunity to level from a Weaver pass, but he dragged his shot wide.

Blidworth were punished for not taking that chance as Gill headed in to make it 2-0.

From the last chance of the first period Burrell nodded Blidworth back into the match at a corner after Weaver’s shot was tipped away.

Hardwick again went close after good link-up play by Burrell and Josh Brentnall, but the midfielder could only curl his effort over the bar.

In the 64th minute, Weaver equalised with his eighth goal of the season, taking a touch at the far post before firing in.

The returning Aidy Harris almost grabbed all three points for Blidworth.

The substitute was denied by keeper Standage from close-range and the shot-stopper repeated his heroics to block Brentnall in the closing seconds.