Better finishing crucial as Wrens claim victory

Rainworth Welfare claimed their first clean sheet of the season as they defeated Thackley 2-0 in windy conditions to go seventh in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

As early as the third minute Rainworth were under pressure after losing a defensive header, allowing Joseph Hughes to go through on goal.

Fortunately for the home side the attempted lob went just over as Ben Townsend raced out to the player.

Despite struggling against the conditions in the first period and being second best, the Wrens took a 38th minute lead.

Jack Waddle’s pass found Luke Walker and when the ball was crossed into the area, a series of errors allowed Nathan Modest to score with a deflected shot against the run of play.

Six minutes later Julius Omosebi’s cross went begging as Thackley again wasted a chance to score.

Backed by the conditions, Rainworth dominated the second half after getting off to the perfect start when Ross Goodwin headed in Jack Waddle’s 46th minute corner.

Luke Wilson hit the post, Alex Nightingale shot over and Walker also went close to making it 3-0.

Their final chance fell to Nightingale, but the keeper made an excellent full-length save.