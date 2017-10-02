An all-too-familiar story for rock-bottom Clipstone

Hopes that Clipstone had finally turned the corner were crushed by a 4-0 defeat at home to Parkgate in the Premier Division of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

After victory in the Buildbase FA Vase the previous Saturday and an improved performance in a narrow league defeat at Thackley in midweek, Ian Cotton’s men had reason to eye success against their fellow strugglers from Rotherham.

But instead it was an all-too-familiar story and their defensive frailtees were cruelly exposed as Parkgate striker Brad Kerr helped himself to a hat-trick with goals in the sixth, 45th and 48th minutes.

Substitute Adam Clayton added another goal in the 78th minute to cap the Cobras’ 12th straight defeat at the foot of the table as they head into this weeekend’s big local derby against AFC Mansfield.

Clipstone did have spells of good possession, but the final ball was often missing. They also created openings of their own, but Tim Gregory spurned three of them, and their best player on the day, defender Charlie Taylor, headed another wide.

CLIPSTONE LINE-UP -- Smith S./ Burbanks, Vickers, Taylor, Radford, Rogers, Gregory, Williams (Barrett 75), Brian, Morgan (Ashton 75), Webster (Hubbard 55). Subs not used: Hutchinson, Lowe.