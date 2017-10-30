A win at last as Town end spot-kick hoodoo

Ollerton Town secured their first Northern Counties East League Division One win since the middle of August after beating Nostell MW 2-0 at a very windy Walesby Lane.

It had been 11 games since Ollerton collected three points butm after recent cup wins against Retford United and Arnold Town, Dave Winter’s side were in good spirits and were the better of the two sides.

In the fifth minute Lewis Bingham played in Ash Shannon, who curled into the bottom right corner for his second goal in consecutive home games.

Late in a drab second-half Sean Dickinson capped off a classy display by drawing a penalty. Captain Sam Stretton ended their spot-kick hoodoo by sending the keeper the wrong way.