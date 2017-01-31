Joao Teixeira could make Nottingham Forest debut against Rotherham

New Nottingham Forest signing Joao Teixeira could make his Reds debut against Rotherham tonight.

The 22-year-old Benfica player has joined the Reds on loan until the end of the season.

He had been on loan at fellow Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Teixeira has featured for Portugal in every youth age group and played in the Champions League for Benfica in the 2014-15 season.

He spent time on loan at fellow Portuguese side Vitora de Guimaraes last season before moving to Molineux in the summer, going on to make 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.