Injury-time goal rescues a point for Clipstone against Cleethorpes

An injury time equaliser for Clipstone denied Cleethorpes Town all three points at Bradley on Saturday .

Heavy rain fell all Saturday morning and indeed continued throughout the game. The wet weather making playing conditions far from ideal.

New signing Ryan Smith came on in second half and his performance earned him the equalising goal for the Cobras late in stoppage time.

Cleethorpes came out of the blocks quickly and Jamie Bailey was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first ten minutes with Cleethorpes maintaining possession well.

The first serious chance for Clipstone arrived in the 21st minute when winger Liam Royles sprung the offside trap and saw the ball drop invitingly for Nodder, but Cleethorpes’ goalkeeper Liam Higton was quickly off his line to make an impressive save.

After a tentative period of scrappy midfield play and some strong tackles, the hosts enjoyed two free-kicks in quick succession.

As half time approached, the Owls led through a stunning headed goal by Matt Bloomer. His header from the 18-yard box leaving goalkeeper Jamie Bailey no chance of saving as it was driven into the top corner.

Early in the second half, the sides exchanged chances from crosses and long distance shots but Alex Flett and Josh Nodder for the Cobras were off target.

Just after the hour substitute Adam Shepherd attacks down the right flank, subsequently fouled, however, the referee played on and the ball fell kindly for Josh Nodder to strike the ball off target.

With 15 minutes remaining Clipstone piled on the pressure. New signing Smith was introduced for his debut and the Cobras went in search of an equaliser.

Cleethorpes, expectedly, were happy to slow down the action at every opportunity, playing possession football and trying to catch the Cobras on the counter.

But they were stung in injury time as a hopeful long throw into the box caused the Cleethorpes defence to panic and awkwardly clear to Nodder.

His deflected strike fell into the path of temporary striker Chris Salt who squared the ball into the path of Smith for an open goal he couldn’t and didn’t miss.