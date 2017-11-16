Search

How do Nottingham Forest rank in the latest Price of Football survey?

Nottingham Forest season tickets represent good value for money, according to the latest BBC Price of Football survey.

The cheapest adult season ticket at the City Ground can be purchased £330.

It is significantly cheaper than those offered by Norwich (£499), Sheff Wed (£455), Ipswich (£423), QPR (£400), Leeds (£398), Middlesborough (£397), Preston (£389) and Brentford (£369).

But they are slightly more expensive than those offered by Derby County (£319).

And the prices of Forest’s most expensive adult season ticket also represents great value in comparison to their league rivals.

The most expensive price at the City Ground is £530, significantly cheaper than Fulham (£929), Norwich (£856), Sheff Wed (£705), QPR (£674), Leeds (£646) and Derby (£645).

The most expensive single match day tickets (£30) is the joint lowest in the division and also looks good value when compared against Fulham’s £50 deal.

It also ranks below Villa (£33), Cardiff (£34), Ipswich (£35), Barnsley (£38), Leeds (£39), Derby (£41), Norwich (£45) and Sheff Wed (£49).