Grounded - Selston players to help club meet ground grading THEN they’ll train

If the Selston squad want promotion from the Central Midlands South this season, they’re going to have to put in the hard work, on and off the field.

This weekend they might have a break from fixtures, but they’ll still be in training – after they’ve helped with ground improvements.

Parish Hall is in need of work that will enable the passing of a ground grading, necessary for Selston to get promoted should they win the title again.

If the Selston players had been looking forward to a Saturday off, manager Craig Weston has news for them.

“We will be having training on Saturday, but first we have one or two things to do at the ground, we’ve got a bit of work going on,” he said.

“There are a couple of things we need to do to go up, we’ve applied for promotion and there are a few things to address with the ground.

“I’m getting the lads to come in and give us a helping hand and we’ll train after that.”

The necessary improvements include the addition of two more seats to both dugouts, the extension of covered seating and path widening.

Weston says it will be money well spent by the club, but of course the Central Midlands South leaders need to go and actually win the title again.

He said: “Promotion is our number one aim.

“It’s going to be neck and neck come the end of the season but it’s our number one goal, to get promoted.

“Anyone in any league is going to want to win the title, or it’s not really worth competing.

“I don’t think it’s been done before to win this league twice on the trot.

“It would be a really fantastic achievement by the club and the players.”

Selston currently hold a five point lead over second placed rivals Eastwood and there’s a 16-point gap between the leaders and Hucknall in third.

Eastwood have two games in hand however, and Hucknall have played six fewer games than Selston.

Westwood was disappointed, therefore, that his men were unable to stretch even further away from Hucknall last Saturday when they drew 1-1 with midtable Linby.

At the same time, Hucknall were well beaten by Swanwick Pentrich Road.

He said: “I was a bit disappointed to be quite honest.

“I know they’re a tough side and it’s a difficult place to go.

“I thought we adapted our game quite well, it’s not the best surface and the pitch size is quite restricted.

“We got the first goal but we couldn’t get the second to put it to bed.

“We gave away a goal with four minutes left and with Swanwick doing us a favour I was a little disappointed, but we’ll bounce back.”

Selston return to action on 28th January when they will be at home to Blidworth.

This weekend Eastwood Community will visit Southwell City and Hucknall Town are set to host Keyworth United.