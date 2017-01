Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club Skelmersdale United have appointed former Nottingham Forest left back Alan Rogers as their new manager.

Rogers was appointed after the club sacked former manager Tommy Lawson on Friday.

Rogers has spent time as assistant manager at Sligo Rovers and most recently he was a youth team coach with Burnley.

His first game in charge of Skem will be a tough away trip at Whitby Town on Saturday