Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies

Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44.

The ex Aston Villa star suffered a cardiac arrest at Tottenham’s training centre on Thursday, where he was the club’s U23 coach.

Ehiogu, who died this morning, was capped four times by England.

“Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club,” said Tottenham’s head of coaching and development John McDermott.

“Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable.”

Ehiogu made over 200 appearances for Aston Villa between 1991 and 2000.

He won the League Cup with Villa in 1994 and 1996.

The centre-back also played for West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United.