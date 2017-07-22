FANS GALLERY: Stags v Nottingham Forest

Have your say

Mansfield Town supporters are pictured at Saturday’s pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium when the Stags lost 4-0 to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

There was plenty to encourage the home fans in the opening quarter of the game and they trailed just 1-0 at half-time.

Mansfield Town vs Nottingham Forest - Mansfield Town fans at the game against Forest - Pic By James Williamson

Manager Steve Evans played virtually two different sides in each half.

