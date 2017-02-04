Exciting times to be a Mansfield Town fan, says Stags Supporters Association chairman

The chairman of one of Mansfield Town’s supporters groups believes the Stags could get promotion this season thanks to the Steve Evans effect.

Evans, the experienced former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss, took over from Andy Murray in November with the Stags 18th after a run of just one win in 11 matches.

Since then he has transformed the side in his 11 league matches in charge (before Saturday’s trip to Barnet), winning five and taking the Stags up to 10th.

The arrival of eight new signings in January – Alex MacDonald, Alfie Potter, Shaq Coulthirst, Hayden White, Joel Byrom, Ben Whiteman, Jake Kean and Yoann Arquin - and Evans’ positive approach on and off the pitch has further lifted the mood among supporters.

Dean Foulkes, who heads the Stags Supporters Association (SSA) and has been a supporter for 36 years, said: “Can this team go up this season? Absolutely, look how much results and performances have improved already since Steve Evans arrived.

“I can see us only getting better and hopefully the momentum will snowball and who knows how high we could finish?”

Dean said he could not remember a more exciting time at the club recently.

Barnet v Mansfield Town preview



“It`s wonderful. Practically every fan I speak to say it`s the most excited they can remember.

“It`s brilliant to see the same faces who travel away on the SSA coach really enjoying themselves now - and being happy instead of feeling frustrated.

“Off the pitch everything continues to improve and grow with new rooms being built, bigger and better events and a thriving matchday family block being enjoyed amongst other things.

“For me the club has never been so pro-active. Social media helps, of course, and you can even help pick the music on match days. Even the scoreboard is creeping forward!”