Delighted McDermott secures Snodin signature

Alfreton Town boss John McDermott was delighted to have secured the capture of left back Jordan Snodin.

Snodin, a Leeds United academy graduate who left Elland Road in 2013, has signed a one-year deal with the Reds.

McDermott said: “I’m delighted to have signed Jordan for this season, we have been after a left back and Jordan can play anywhere down the left hand side. It’s great for us as we have cover in every area and great depth.

“I was asked to have a look at him and he was another player who wanted a chance and wanted to prove himself.

“He’s been a good player and he can play on the floor well, he’s good at linking the play and in the games I have watched, he has done everything I want my full backs to do.

“The fitter he gets the better he will be, he wants to join in the play and he has a great left foot. We have competition all over the squad and we are in a great place.”

Snodin had a brief spell with Bradford Park Avenue in the 2012/13 season before securing a move to Matlock Town in August 2013.

A second spell at Matlock Town would follow for the 2013/14 campaign before switching to Hyde United in October 2015.

Snodin then joined Northern Counties East League side Maltby Main ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.