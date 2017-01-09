Clipstone shock NCEL with ‘immediate’ resignation

Clipstone have shocked the Northern Counties East League by resigning with immediate effect.

The NCEL have released a statement saying all future Clipstone games are to be considered ‘cancelled.’

The statement, released yesterday, read: “The Toolstation NCEL chairman David Morrall and secretary Brian Gould have today received a letter of resignation from Clipstone FC from the Premier Division with immediate effect.

“Until further notice, assume that all future matches involving Clipstone are cancelled.”

The league has also said that no players currently registered at the Worksop Van Hire Stadium will be allowed to register with another NCEL outfit until the league’s board meet to discuss the situation.

On Saturday Clipstone were beaten 2-1 by Thackley and sat 13th in the NCEL Premier at the time of their resignation.

A club statement is expected in the next 24 hours.