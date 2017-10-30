Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium to host UEFA European U17 Championship match

Chesterfield has been named by UEFA and The Football Association as one of the host venues for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament next May.

Burton Albion, Loughborough University, Rotherham United, St George’s Park and Walsall have also been selected to host the annual UEFA tournament.

The competition for Europe’s 16 elite nations will be played at venues across the Midlands and South Yorkshire with St George’s Park at its heart.

Chesterfield will host the opening game and Rotherham United will stage the final, with fixtures taking place from May 4 to May 20.

Tickets will go on sale in January with the final draw taking place at St George’s Park in April.

Chesterfield chief executive Michael Dunford said: “We are very proud of the facilities we offer and our pride is endorsed by the fact that our stadium has once again been selected to host an international fixture.

“It is an honour for the club to be invited to host the opening fixture and I am sure that the Chesterfield public will turn out in numbers to support the Young Lions.”

The England U17s, who beat their Spanish counterparts 5-2 at the weekend to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup, are in Chesterfield next week.

They face Portugal on Wednesday, November 8, kick-off 7pm.

Tickets for that match are priced at £3 for adults and £1.50 for concessions. Charter Standard grassroots clubs can claim a maximum of 25 free tickets while group bookings can be made for a minimum of 15 people at a cost of just 50p a ticket.