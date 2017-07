Colourful trailblazer Carolyn Radford has spoken out on prejudice against women in football, and on her determination to turn Mansfield Town into a Championship outfit.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The Independent’ newspaper, Radford told of the resentment she has faced since becoming Stags’ chief executive officer in 2011. But she also spoke of her success at Mansfield and of her burning ambitions for the club.