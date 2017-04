As the old saying goes, a week is a long time in football.

Seven days ago Forest fans were eagerly anticipating Good Friday’s clash with Blackburn Rovers and the prospect of going eight points clear of the drop zone. Fast forward to today and the Reds are just a point clear with three games to go. Could that defeat at home to Blackburn be the straw that broke the camel’s back, or were we already on the floor? Rank your season’s low points below, with the worst at the top.