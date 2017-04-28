All change behind the scenes at Shirebrook

Shirebrook Town’s preparations for the 2017/18 Toolstation NCEL season are already underway with the appointment of a new management team, chairman and general manager this week.

Just two days after their final game of the current campaign, the Langwith Road side announced that Rob Camm has taken over in the dugout, assisted by Jamie Allan and Gavin Saxby.

Camm, who is a former Shirebrook player, told the club’s website that he is ‘hungry and ambitious’ to deliver success to a club that he has a ‘real love’ for.

He said: “The club, myself, Jamie and Sax all share the same beliefs in what is best for the club going forward.

“Going forward as a team, we will do everything to build the club on and off the pitch and bring stability back to Shirebrook Town.

“We hope the community will get behind what we are looking to achieve and in doing so return the club to one of the best and most vocally supported teams in the area.

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning faces as we embark on this new adventure.”

Allan, who most recently was in the backroom staff at neighbours Ollerton Town, said: “I see it as an exciting challenge and an opportunity to re-invigorate the club after an inconsistent two years.

“This club has huge potential and a great fan base and, if we can get it right on the pitch, we know we will get the support. One thing we can promise is that whatever team we turn out will work hard and have pride in playing for us and the club.”

Saxby returns to the club where he made 98 appearances to become player/coach, adding: “I am delighted to be back at the club and really looking forward to the challenge of helping put the foundations in place to help build a club and team that the town will get fully behind, and get us moving in the right direction once again.”

The announcement came as two more appointments were made behind the scenes with Cliff Richard Thomas unveiled as the club’s new chairman. He replaces Aimee Radford and paid tribute to his predecessor: “She has been at the club for many years and has worked hard to progress it forward. Aimee has taken the decision to step down - I’m sure with an heavy heart.”

Kev Chappell has returned to the club to become its new general manager, telling the club’s website: “I have done most jobs at Shirebrook Town in the past and it’s great to be home again.”