Alfreton Town end season with a six-goal thriller and a Hearn hat-trick

Liam Hearn fired in a hat-trick as Alfreton Town ended the 2016/17 with a six-goal thriller.

The 31-year-old striker gave the Reds the lead in their season finale against Nuneaton Town on 19 minutes, after he was found by Craig Westcarr.

But Brad Gascoigne hit back for Boro against his former club, heading home a free-kick to make it 1-1.

The experienced Greg Mills put the visitors in front, but Hearn levelled it with his second 10 minutes after the break when he followed up after Wes Atkinson’s shot was blocked.

A see-saw game took another twist, Nuneaten retaking the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining through Ashley Chambers’ goal.

Tom Elliott could have won it for the away side with a penalty in the final 10 minutes, but his effort was saved by Jordan Wright.

And buoyed by that moment, Alfreton grabbed a share of the spoils in the 90th minute, Hearn on target yet again.

Alfreton finish the season 18th, seven points clear of the drop zone.