100% start, but boss wants more

Ollerton Town manager David Winter said there was still room for improvement after his 10-men side defeated Brigg Town 3-0.

Ollerton’s fourth successive win took them up to third in Division One of the Northern Counties East League with Kyle Ludlow (18 minutes), Kyle Clarkson (53) and Lewis Bingham (80) on target.

They played for around 50 minutes with 10 men after Sam Stetton was dismissed just before half-time.

“It’s always nice to get three points and we always enjoy our wins,” Winter said.

“We managed to score three very good goals and to keep a clean sheet was an added bonus.

“We know we still have massive room for improvement all over the pitch.”