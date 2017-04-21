Derbyshire enjoy better of afternoon session at Kent

Kent posted a batting bonus point but Derbyshire had the best of the mid-session on day one of this Specsavers County Championship match in Canterbury.

At the interval the hosts had reached 203 for eight having lost four wickets in adding 112 in the second session of this Division 2 clash.

Kent’s in-form fifth-wicket partners Sam Northeast and Darren Stevens hauled their side’s total into three figures soon after the lunch break but, with his score on 17, Stevens got a leading edge to a late-swinging delivery from Tom Milnes to chip a low, return catch back to the bowler.

After helping to post 48 for the sixth wicket Northeast departed for 32 after 103 minutes at the crease. Pushing with firms hands at one from Reece, the Kent skipper edged behind to give Gary Wilson, the keeper, a second catch.

Fresh from an unbeaten half-century at Hove in his only previous innings of the season, Wayne Parnell contributed a useful 41 before he fell to Reece. Prodding down and squared up by late away swing, the left-hander edged to third slip to make it 193 for seven.

James Tredwell and Adam Rouse saw Kent through to 200 for their first batting bonus point but, with his score in seven Tredwell perished to the fifth ball of the day from leg-spinner Jeevan Mendis. Working across the line to one that dipped late, Tredwell went lbw to a delivery that hit him flush on the right boot.