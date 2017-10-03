Daryn Smit signs contract extension with Derbyshire

Wicketkeeper-batsman Daryn Smit has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2019 season.

The 33-year-old, who joined Derbyshire in 2017 on a two-year deal, hit 548 runs across all forms in his debut season for the club.

He also claimed 30 catches and three stumpings behind the stumps, and captained the Falcons in two NatWest T20 Blast fixtures in August.

In total, Smit has made 133 career first-class appearances scoring 5,948 runs at an average of 36 and appeared in over 200 limited overs fixtures, scoring 2,882 runs.

Cricket Advisor, Kim Barnett, said: “Daryn has been a fantastic addition to our squad this summer. He has made telling contributions both on the field and in the dressing room as one of our senior players.

“He is a versatile player, providing options with bat, ball and gloves when required, and he will continue to provide support and advice to our younger guys.Smit added: “I really appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract. I’m really happy here and I’ve got that first season in county cricket under my belt so I know what to work on going forward.

“I always strive for better and there are a lot of positives to take out from this season and a good platform to build on.

“As a team, we want to be challenging for silverware. We have all the qualities to do that, it’s just about building on the positives and going one better in years to come.”