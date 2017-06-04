Cuckney have lead cut at top of NPL

Notts Premier League leaders Cuckney saw their lead at the top cut into after they could only manage the best of a draw against Farnsfield.

After being put into bat they compiled a total of 259/7, led once again by May’s player of the month James Hawley, who scored 96.

He featured in stands of 55 with Gareth Purshouse (31), 70 with Will Butler and 78 with Tom Ullyot for the first three wickets.

Ullyot hit 67 from 54 balls as Callum McKenzie mopped up four late wickets for 23 runs.

After the early loss of Matt Sisson, Callum McKenzie joined Steven Musgrove (42) in the middle.

The pair added 115 for the second wicket. McKenzie was next to fall having made 71 and passing 500 NPL runs at home.

Three more wickets fell quickly, but with James Smith finishing 44 not out,

Farnsfield closed on 181/6, securing a draw and padding their cushion over bottom side Caythorpe.

At The Fieldings, Mansfield Hosiery Mills got back to winning ways with a comfortable six wicket victory over Welbeck.

The away side chose to bat, finding themselves in trouble at 21/3, Richard Stroh (59) partnered in a patient stand of 63 with Tom Lungley to get things somewhat back on track, but theY lost wickets at regular intervals on the way to being 161 all out in the 50th over.

Matt New’s three for 36 was the pick of the bowling analyses and took him to 200 wickets in the NPL, while Matt Wright, Elliott Bowles and Dylan Barmby each registered two wickets.

Kamal Manek fell early in the run chase, but Tom New (49) and George Hadfield (65) put on 93 to break the back of the target which was reached in the 39th over.

Kimberley’s good run continued with a four wicket win at home to Radcliffe-on-Trent.

The visitors chose to bat first and were dismissed for 201 all out, with Kimberley reaching their target with three overs to spare.

Plumtree consolidated third spot in the table after putting with a win over Caythorpe.

Caythorpe were dismissed for just 64 with Plumtree hitting their target in the 17th over.

At the New Gatehouse ground Hucknall lost their third consecutive home match after inviting the West Indian Cavaliers to bat and seeing them pile up 338/4. Hucknall didn’t get close and lost by 140 runs.

It was a tight finish at Lady Bay where the home Notts Academy side were denied victory by a determined Attenborough rear guard.

The county youths chose to bat and were led to their total of 270/6 by a fine century from Joey Evison, who was the fifth wicket fall having scored 113. Attenborough lost wickets two regularly to really challenge the target as they clung on for a draw thanks to their last wicket surviving more than 12 overs.