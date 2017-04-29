Cuckney and Mansfield Hosiery Mills maintain perfect record

Cuckney and Mansfield Hosiery Mills maintained their 100 per cent records to top the Notts Premier League.

And after just two weeks there now remains just two 100 per cent records and only one other unbeaten side.

Cuckney enjoyed a six wicket win over the Notts Academy.

Tom Keast led the way for the youngsters with a knock of 50 and, with Liam Patterson-White adding 41, they looked well placed at 149 for 5.

But the rest of the order folded and the innings closed on 156 all out.

James Hawley was the tormentor, taking four for 41. Patterson-White added to his fine day with three for 37, as Cuckney stumbled early, but Will Butler’s unbeaten 64 saw the Bears home with plenty to spare.

Mansfield Hosiery Mills joined Cuckney at the top of the nascent table with a high scoring win over Attenborough.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat. It was a decision vindicated by an opening stand that got to 189, before Kamal Manek became the first man out, for a brisk 89.

His opening partner, George Hadfield, would see the innings out, finishing unbeaten on 122 from 179 balls as the Millers closed on 276 for four.

Attenborough not aided by an early injury to opening bowler Ben Bhabra, that saw him bowl just 19 balls.

Bhabra would return to bat, scoring 40 in a 74 run fifth wicket stand with Steve Allcoat.

Allcoat would go on to add 64 with Adam Iyer (37) that kept the Squirrel’s in the game, but they’d left themselves just too much to do.

Allcoat finally fell for 115 from 105 balls as Mansfield secured a 19 run win, with Matt Wright leading the way with four for 37 while Elliott Bowles grabbed a brace.

Farnsfield remain bottom after they were beaten by Plumtree.

Farnsfield were invited to bat first, but could not get anything going, losing wickets regularly.

Only a late unbeaten 31 from Joseph Worrall bumping them up to 132 all out. Graeme White led the attack with three for 19, whilst Bobby Gamble, Matt Milnes and Sam Wood each took a couple.

Despite slipping to 29 for two, Plumtree’s progress was relatively serene thanks to Sam Storey’s knock of 67. Eighteen overs remained when they reached the target, Brett Hutton’s pair of wickets the bowling highlight for Farnsfield.

nished 100 not out from 119 balls, Buckley getting to 50 and then hitting the winning runs, finishing 56 not out as the pair added 133 to seal the win.

Kimberley claimed the better of a drawn match at home to Welbeck. Batting first they were in trouble at 48 for four until Martin Weightman joined Dominic Brown in the middle.

They added 104 together before Brown fell for 64, Weightman getting to 73 before he too was dismissed.

George Bacon bashed 46 off 24 balls to push the final total up to 263 for seven. Muhammad Malik, Richard Stroh and Richie Bentley each took two wickets.

Welbeck got to 186 for eight in reply, with Matthew Higgins hitting 75. He struggled for partners to score any runs with him though, as Gurpej Landa with 24 was next highest, sharing in a 59 run opening stand. Weightman having a good all round afternoon finishing with three for 33, Bacon and James Fenwick also grabbing two each.