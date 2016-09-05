MANSFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Eckington show why they are champions

A head-to-head clash between the top two teams in the Premier Section of the Mansfield and District Sunday League confirmed Eckington’s right to the champions’ crown.

Eckington beat second-placed Hucknall, who have now completed their fixtures and must hope they are not pipped to the runners-up slot by either Grasmoor, who have one match left, or Welbeck, who have two. The hosts posted a total of 213-8, with Joel Wright top scoring on 44no, but despite good bowling by Robin Maxwell (3-25), the champions reached their target with two wickets to spare after knocks of 34 from Josh Andrews and 33 from Alfie Gledhill.

Grasmoor blew their chances of taking full advantage of Hucknall’s loss by suffering a surprise five-wicket defeat against relegated Ashover, despite an unbeaten century from Adam Bedgford (133 no). With Carl Bowling also hitting 41, they totalled 227-4, only for Ashover to race to 228-5 in reply in the hands of Adam Turner (75no) and Liam Illingworth (70).

The other relegated side in the top flight, Teversal, also tasted a rare victory at home to Farnsfield, for whom Andy Frettingham hit 95no in a score of 211-3. Teversal got home with three wickets in hand after fine batting from Andrew Hauton (67), Chris Hewitt (65) and Billy North (40).

In Section One, Handsworth WMC clinched promotion, and the probable title, by hammering bottom-of-the-table Eastwood by 111 runs. Dean Williamson contributed 73 to a total of 195-4, which was more than enough. They will be joined in the top section next term by either Parkhead or Thoresby Colliery, who held on for a losing draw away to relegated Mansfield Hosiery Mills. They made 133-9 in reply to 157-8.

Papplewick and Linby have been crowned Section Three champions after their closest rivals, Waleswood Sports, lost to Normanton in their final match.