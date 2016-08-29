MANSFIELD LEAGUE ROUND-UP: champions Eckington are singing in the rain

Even though rain washed out their latest match, Eckington have been crowned champions of the Mansfield and District Sunday League’s Premier Section.

They picked up six points from their abandoned fixture at Ashover, but they were enough to seal the title, with two games still to play, because their closest rivals, second-placed Hucknall, suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat at Welbeck. The abandonment also confirmed Ashover’s relegation, along with bottom-of-the-table Teversal.

In Section One, Parkhead also saw their match cancelled without a ball bowled, but the six points took them level at the top with Handsworth. Kirkby Portland are only two points behind but have completed their fixtures, while Thoresby are just nine behind.

In Section Two, the promotion race is over, with Morton confirmed as champions and Holmewood runners-up. And the Section Three title-winners are Papplewick and Linby, ahead of second-placed Waleswood after both picked up a bumper haul of points at the weekend.

PREMIER SECTION

ANSTON (1) 114 (Marsh 34, Elliott 30no, Doughty 5-10) lost to CUCKNEY (20) 115-4 (Kotian 48no) by six wickets.

ASHOVER (6) v ECKINGTON (6) Abandoned (ground unfit).

HUCKNALL (2) 148 (Robin Maxwell 47, Josh Downie 69) lost to WELBECK (20) 149-2 (Jack Atherton 75, Richard Stroh 34no) by eight wickets.

SECTION ONE

COAL ASTON (20) 227-8 (Laurence Browes 100, Tom Griffin 36, Daniel Bearder 3-70) beat SOUTH WINGFIELD (3) 131 (Charles Jones 62) by 94 runs.

EASTWOOD (6) v PARKHEAD (6) Abandoned (ground unfit).

MANSFIELD HOSIERY MILLS (20) 160 (Matt New 66, Frith 33, Lee 3-14) beat UNDERWOOD (6) 154 (Holmes 32, Thorley 32) by 6 runs.

SECTION TWO

BLACKWELL (6) v NORTON OAKES (6) Abandoned (ground unfit).

CRESWELL (6) v MAREHAY (6) Abandoned (ground unfit).

HOLMEWOOD (0) 57 (Wilson 5-19, Richardson 3-23) lost to DENBY (20) 60-1 (Michael 33no) by nine wickets.

FRECHEVILLE COMMUNITY (20) 86 (Jack Moran 4-17, Jake Wild 3-2) beat WHISTON PCCC (4) 38(Adam Buckle 6-15) by 48 runs.

SECTION THREE

WALESWOOD (18) 203-9 (Aziz 91) drew with HOLLINSEND (8) 154-9 (Sharp 42, Hattersley 40, Ul Hak 5-54).

MANSFIELD (0) 57 (Gareth Blinkhorn 4-20) lost to PAPPLEWICK AND LINBY (20) 58-0 (Ratcliffe 34) by ten wickets.

SOUTH NORMANTON (17) 255-1 (Dixon 104no, Wilkinson 141no) drew with ALFRETON (4) 156-7 (Allford 3-12).